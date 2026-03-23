Now in its sixth week in theaters, Sony’s sports comedy GOAT is set to become only the second animated film of 2026 to surpass the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. After opening to $27.2 million, the film added a solid $3.5 million in its sixth three-day weekend. With a North American total of $97.5 million, it now needs just $2.5 million more to cross the $100 million milestone. The only other film to achieve that feat this year is Pixar’s sci-fi comedy Hoppers, which has earned $120.4 million so far in North America, making it the highest-grossing title of 2026 domestically, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Projected Domestic Earnings, Worldwide Total & Break-Even Point

At its current pace, GOAT is tracking to finish its domestic run at around $115 million. However, that projection will depend on how well it holds up during the week and how it performs against new releases like Project Hail Mary. In international markets, the film grossed $3.5 million during its sixth weekend (March 20-22), bringing its worldwide total to $174.5 million. Made on a reported $85 million production budget, it needs to gross approximately $212.5 million globally to reach its theatrical break-even point under the 2.5x multiplier rule. Whether it can close this $38 million gap and achieve that key milestone during its ongoing run remains to be seen.

As the animated film continues its theatrical run, it is now just inches away from overtaking the North American total of an overlooked Disney animated sci-fi comedy: Meet the Robinsons (2007). Here’s how much more GOAT needs to earn to surpass it at the domestic box office.

GOAT vs. Meet the Robinsons – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release stacks up against Disney’s 2007 animated film, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $97.5 million

International: $77 million

Worldwide: $174.5 million

Meet the Robinsons – Box Office Summary

North America: $97.8 million

International: $71.5 million

Worldwide: $169.3 million

Based on the above numbers, GOAT is just $0.3 million away from surpassing Meet the Robinsons at the North American box office, a target that it is likely to achieve within the next day or two. Despite currently trailing slightly in domestic earnings, GOAT is already ahead of it globally with a higher worldwide total, thanks to stronger performance in international markets. If it maintains its current pace, GOAT should comfortably overtake the Disney film in North America and further widen the gap worldwide. The final box-office verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

GOAT – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Trailer

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