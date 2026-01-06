It has already been six days in 2026, and the Hollywood Studios have revealed their worldwide hauls for 2025. Despite flops like Tron: Ares and Snow White, Disney has emerged at the top with a spectacular worldwide box office haul. Its collections are almost 50% more than the global box office haul of the studio at the 2nd rank. Scroll below for the deets.

Anchored by major franchise titles and repeat audience turnout, Disney maintained a sizable gap at the top of the rankings, underlining the studio’s unmatched global reach. Warner Bros. and Universal completed the podium, riding a slate of big-budget event films that kept the global box office buzzing.

Top 5 highest-grossing studios of 2025 worldwide

1. Disney

Total collection – $6.58 billion

Disney comfortably sits atop the list of the top five highest-grossing studios of 2025 with $6.58 billion in revenue, maintaining a commanding lead over its closest competitor. By December 31, 2025, the studio had amassed approximately $4.08 billion internationally and $2.49 billion domestically [US + Canada]. Leading the charge were Zootopia 2 with a $1.59 billion latest haul, followed by Lilo & Stitch at $1.04 billion and Avatar: Fire and Ash with $833 million at year’s end.

2. Warner Bros

Total Collection – $4.4 billion

According to Screen Daily‘s report, Warner Bros collected $4.4 billion worldwide in 2025, giving the studio a 13% share of the worldwide box office. Out of the total $2.49 billion, $2.49 billion came from overseas markets and $1.9 billion from the North American box office. It marked a 33% jump from 2024. The biggest contributors for 2025 are A Minecraft Movie with $958.1 million, Superman with $616.78 million, and Sinners with its $367.9 million global totals.

3. Universal

Total collection – $3.89 billion

With How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and Wicked: For Good, Universal emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing studio of 2025. Its $3.89 billion collection includes $2.1 billion from the overseas and $1.79 billion from North American box office. The most significant contributor is Jurassic World: Rebirth, which collected $869.1 million in its global run and emerged as the 6th-highest-grossing 2025 release. How to Train Your Dragon collected $636.35 million, and Wicked: For Good has collected $518.3 million worldwide.

4. Sony Pictures

Total collection – $1.47 billion

It comprises $858 million from overseas box office and $610.8 million from the domestic box office [US + Canada]. The biggest and most notable contribution is from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and its $790.5 million.

5. Paramount Pictures

Total collection – $1.42 billion

It was a very close competition with Sony Pictures, but Paramount Pictures narrowly lost the 4th rank. Its most significant contributor is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which collected $599.2 million worldwide, followed by Smurfs [$124.3 million] and The Naked Gun [$102.6 million]. The $1.42 billion collection includes $865.7 million from international markets and $553.4 million from the North American box office. It released seven films in 2025.

2026 brings a clean slate with multiple new releases and a renewed chance for the studios to compete for the top spot by the end. Disney has Avengers: Doomsday and Toy Story 5 among big and eventful releases. Meanwhile, Warner Bros also has Supergirl. Universal also has a strong chance of winning the top crown with The Odysser and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

