Wicked: For Good Digital Release Date Update

Wicked: For Good, the sequel to the 2024 musical fantasy hit Wicked, arrived in theaters on November 21, 2025, and has enjoyed a solid run at the box office. The film has grossed $493.3 million worldwide so far (as per Box Office Mojo). Critically, it holds a 67% critics’ score, while audiences have responded far more favorably, giving it an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If you missed watching the musical fantasy sequel on the big screen, there’s good news – Wicked: For Good is gearing up for its digital debut very soon. Read on to find out when and where you can watch it online.

Wicked: For Good – Digital Release Date

According to the film’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Wicked: For Good is set to arrive on digital platforms on December 30, 2025, when it will be available to rent or buy. In the U.S., the musical fantasy sequel is expected to debut across major VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango. Moreover, the sequel will reportedly be made available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD media on January 20, 2026.

#Universal doing it again, taking a #Wicked film home even before the holiday corridor is over, and this time a day earlier.#WickedForGood hits digital purchase next TUE, DEC 30 (#Wicked hit digital on DEC 31, 2024), 45 days after kicking off its Global #BoxOffice run, where it… pic.twitter.com/KtavPLDH9c — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) December 26, 2025

For Indian audiences, the digital release is also anticipated around the same time, although an official confirmation regarding local platforms and the exact release date is still awaited. Adding to the excitement, the digital edition of Wicked: For Good will include never-before-seen deleted scenes and a special sing-along version, making it a must-watch for fans of the musical.

The First Wicked Film Followed A Similar Digital Release Route

The makers appear to be following a familiar digital release strategy for Wicked: For Good. Its predecessor, Wicked, also made its digital debut before the end of the holiday season last year. The first film was released on digital platforms on December 31, 2024, making the December 30 digital rollout for the sequel very much in line with the franchise’s earlier release pattern.

Where To Watch Wicked Online

At present, the first Wicked film is available to stream in the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video. In India, viewers can rent the musical fantasy on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video, making it easily accessible ahead of the digital release of its sequel.

Wicked & Wicked: For Good – Story & Lead Cast

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer

