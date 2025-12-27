Wicked: For Good is gearing up to hit digital platforms next week and is also close to achieving another major box office milestone in North America. It is also edging closer to beating the domestic haul of Jurassic World Rebirth as Universal’s highest-grossing film of 2025. The film is also on the verge of crossing a major global milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

The musical fantasy has yet to be released in China and Japan. It is one of the top 20 highest-grossing films of the year. Domestically, it ranks high in the list and is the 5th highest-grossing film of the year. The overseas performance is relatively slow, and in North America as well, the dailies are not particularly impressive.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection after 39 days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the Wicked sequel collected $1.4 million on its 5th Thursday. Since it was the Christmas Holiday, the film experienced a 71.2% surge from last Thursday, despite several new releases and the loss of 586 theaters on Wednesday. Wicked: For Good landed at #7 in the domestic box office rankings, bringing its box office total to $326.36 million after 39 days.

Set to beat Jurassic World Rebirth & achieve a significant feat

Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World Rebirth is the highest-grossing Universal movie of 2025 at the domestic box office. Jurassic World Rebirth collected $339.6 million in its domestic run across 86 days. With that, Rebirth became the highest-grossing film of 2025 released by Universal Pictures. Wicked’s sequel is around $13 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of the Scarlett Johansson-starrer and becoming Universal’s highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically.

More about the film

Wicked: For Good has collected $493.3 million at the worldwide box office and is expected to cross $500 million this weekend. According to the reports, the film will be released on digital platforms next Tuesday, which will further lower its box office collections. At the North American box office, the film is expected to earn between $335 million and $350 million on its opening weekend. The Wicked sequel was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $326.4 million

International – $166.9 million

Worldwide – $493.3 million

