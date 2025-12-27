Craig Brewer directed Song Sung Blue, a biographical musical featuring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson in the leading roles. The film premiered at the AFI Film Festival and has finally landed in the theaters. Received with strong positive word of mouth, the film has earned decent numbers at the domestic box office on Christmas Day when it was released. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, it is based on the 2008 documentary film of the same name by Greg Kohs. Hugh and Kate feature as Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lighting & Thunder. The film also features Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi. Hudson has also been nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance.

Song Sung Blue’s opening day collection in North America

According to the latest data on Box Office Mojo, Song Sung Blue collected a solid $4.4 million on its opening day this Christmas at the North American box office. It is more than The Greatest Showman’s $2.5 million and Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowehere’s $3.6 million opening day collections in North America.

How much is the film projected to earn on its opening weekend?

The film is benefiting from strong word of mouth despite the lack of promotions. The Focus film is expected to earn between $12 million and $15 million during its four-day opening weekend. Over the three days, the musical biopic is tracking to collect $8 million to $11 million on its three-day opening weekend. The film was produced on a budget of $30 million and is expected to become a box office success.

What is the film about?

Song Sung Blue is a musical biopic that follows two ordinary people who are brought together by a shared love for music and a second chance. Struggling with life’s setbacks, they form a Neil Diamond tribute act that slowly gives them purpose, confidence, and a renewed sense of belonging. As their bond deepens, success brings both joy and unexpected challenges that test their relationship. Song Sung Blue was released on December 25.

