Marty Supreme had a nationwide release on Christmas, collecting an impressive number. The film has landed in the top 3 in the domestic box office ranking. The sports comedy drama by A24 has received widespread acclaim and is poised to open with strong box office collections on its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Timothee Chalamet’s film received 95% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience rating is also quite strong. The critics said that Timothee is at his most infectiously charismatic self, and the film is a propulsive epic that realizes its sky-high aspirations even while it critiques its indelible hero’s toxic ambition.

Marty Supreme’s box office collection on Christmas Day

Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme collected a solid $9.5 million on its opening day at the box office in North America. Previously, when it opened in six theaters, the film collected $875k [via Box Office Mojo] at the domestic theaters, which is a new record for an A24 film from limited release. It is reportedly one of the biggest Christmas Day box office records of all time for an R-rated movie domestically. For the record, it collected $3.2 million from the previews.

How much has the film collected on its opening weekend?

Based on the industry’s projections, the sports comedy drama is eyeing its 4-day opening weekend between $25 million and $30 million, which is double the industry’s $12 million projection. During its three-day opening weekend, the film is expected to gross $15 million to $20 million at the domestic box office.

More about the film

The synopsis states, “Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.” Directed by Josh Safdie with Timothee Chalamet in the lead role alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher in supporting roles, Marty Supreme was released nationwide on December 25.

