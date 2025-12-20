Gwyneth Paltrow redefined her standing in the Hollywood industry after her strong showing as Pepper Potts in Marvel films. Over the last few decades, she has enjoyed a unique balance of critical acclaim and massive box office hits. The Academy Award winner was known for her work in the drama genre in her early career.

However, she gained the widest stardom with her role in the MCU. Paltrow has since become a familiar face with some of the biggest commercial hits of recent years. Here, we have listed her top 5 highest-grossing movies worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo data.

1. Avengers: Endgame

Release Date: April 26, 2019

April 26, 2019 Director: Anthony & Joe Russo

Anthony & Joe Russo Worldwide Gross: $2.79 billion

$2.79 billion Streaming: Disney+

This film is one of the most successful cinematic hits in Hollywood history. Created by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie served as the emotional culmination of over a decade of gripping storytelling. Gwyneth Paltrow plays the character of Pepper Potts, who is Iron Man Tony Stark’s partner. She served as a symbol of life, which he tries to protect relentlessly. Despite being a small part of the vast ensemble cast, her performance resonates with the audience. The film was among the biggest commercial hits to date, with a worldwide box office collection of approximately $2.79 billion.

2. Avengers: Infinity War

Release Date: April 27, 2018

April 27, 2018 Director: Anthony & Joe Russo

Anthony & Joe Russo Worldwide Gross: $2.05 billion

$2.05 billion Where to Watch (USA): Disney+

This is the third instalment of the highly successful and iconic film franchise created by Marvel. The film brought superhero cinema to the forefront and assembled a cast of dozens of talented stars for an intense narrative. In the film, Paltrow played the character of Pepper Potts, as usual. However, her character represented stability and humanity amid cosmic chaos in the movie. The film’s global gross earnings totaled $2.05 billion.

3. The Avengers

Release Date: May 4, 2012

May 4, 2012 Director: Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon Worldwide Gross: $1.52 billion

$1.52 billion Where to Watch (USA): Disney+

It was the first instalment of the iconic superhero franchise, which became one of the most successful commercial ventures in the industry. Paltrow’s chemistry with Robert Downey Jr. added warmth and humor to the action film. It was a commercial success, grossing a worldwide total of $1.52 billion.

4. Iron Man 3

Release Date: May 3, 2013

May 3, 2013 Director: Shane Black

Shane Black Worldwide Gross: $1.21 billion

$1.21 billion Where to Watch (USA): Disney+

This is the highest-grossing film of the Iron Man trilogy. In the film, Paltrow plays a prominent role as Potts. Her character plays a key role in anchoring Tony Stark emotionally throughout the movie. Her performance struck a balance between vulnerability and strength, which made the human elements of the film more believable. The movie was a massive commercial success, with global box office earnings of $1.21 billion.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Release Date: July 7, 2017

July 7, 2017 Director: Jon Watts

Jon Watts Worldwide Gross: $878 million

$878 million Where to Watch (USA): Disney+

This 2017 movie introduced a different version of Peter Parker to Marvel fans, someone who is closely connected to Tony Stark. Paltrow’s character assisted in creating a bond between Iron Man and Spider-Man. Her role was brief, but it added continuity and emotional closure in Tony Stark’s evolving personal life. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office, with a worldwide gross collection of $878 million.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s movies highlight her prestigious career in Hollywood as an actress who efficiently retained relevance over the decades. Through her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has brought emotional depth and continuity to some of the industry’s greatest box office hits.

