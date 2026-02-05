Marty Supreme’s box office run is quite impressive, as it continues to deliver winning numbers domestically. The film is now set to be released in one of the major overseas markets, China. The film will soon land in China and with that hopes of Timothée Chalamet starrer hitting a major global milestone has sparked. Keep scrolling for the deets.

A look at Marty Supreme’s box office performance

Timothée Chalamet starrer sports drama collected a solid $2.9 million on its seventh weekend in North America despite the loss of 318 theaters; it dropped by 17.8% only from last weekend. After this weekend, the film’s domestic total is $91.1 million [via Deadline]. It is the highest-grossing A24 film at the North American box office.

According to Luiz Fernando report the film rolled out in eight new markets grossing $7.1 million on its sixth overseas weekend. Marty Supreme’s overseas total hit $42.5 million, bringing the worldwide total to $133.6 million. It is on track to beat Everything Everywhere All at Once’s global haul of $142.8 million to become A24’s biggest hit worldwide as well.

Marty Supreme is set to be released in China!

According to media reports, Marty Supreme has been greenlit for release in China. It will be released via China Film Group, with an assist promotion from Wanda Film. China is a major market for films, and with that, the film might get a significant boost at the worldwide box office.

Can it help the film cross $200 million worldwide?

Some of the Timothée Chalamet-led films released in China include Dune 2, Dune, Wonka, and A Complete Unknown. Commercial films like Dune 1 & 2 and Wonka performed far better than A Complete Known. Timothée’s highest-grossing film in China is Dune 2, with a lifetime gross of $49 million. A Complete Unknown collected $152k only in China. Now, Marty Supreme is a nine-time Oscar nominee, which is expected to grab attention and give the film significant exposure.

However, it feels like this push might not be enough to get the film past the $200 million worldwide mark. The film will undoubtedly cross $150 million worldwide this weekend. China will cement Marty Supreme as a historic A24 hit, but unless it massively overperforms expectations, $200M worldwide remains a long shot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

