Sam Raimi’s survival horror Send Help is still going strong at the box office, thanks to strong word of mouth. The film is on track to hit a major milestone worldwide, and its break-even target as well. Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer film is expected to end its run as a box office success. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Send Help at the worldwide box office

The survival horror flick lost 850 screens in North America this week, making space for two new releases, Hoppers and The Bride. It collected $427k on its 6th Friday at the box office in North America, down 45.1% from last Friday. After 36 days into the release, the film’s domestic total has hit $61.5 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Send Help has a better hold in North America than in the international markets. Internationally, the film’s collection stands at $28.7 million cume, and adding to the domestic total, the worldwide cume hits $90.2 million. It is just $10 million away from hitting the $100 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $61.5 million

International – $28.7 million

Worldwide – $90.2 million

Send Help is just $10 million away from hitting break-even

According to reports, the Sam Raimi-helmed film was made on a budget of $40 million. Applying the 2.5x multiplier, the film’s break-even target becomes $100 million. Send Help has already grossed $90.25 million worldwide. It is $10 million away from breaking even, and if things go well, the film might achieve it this weekend only.

What is the film about?

The story follows an employee and her unbearable boss, who are stranded on a deserted island as the only survivors of a plane crash. Forced to set aside their long-standing tensions, the two must learn to cooperate and rely on each other if they hope to survive and eventually return to civilization.

