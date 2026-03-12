The biggest Hollywood award ceremony, the Oscars 2026, is just around the corner, and we cannot wait to find out which film bags the most trophies. Meanwhile, here is the box-office ranking of the Best Picture nominees based on their global collections. From F1 to The Secret Agent, the box-office performance of the 2026 Oscar nominees showcases a wide gap between blockbuster hits and smaller prestige titles. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Oscars 2026 Best Picture Nominees: A diverse mix of blockbusters & prestige dramas

The Academy Awards 2026 Best Picture nominees showcase a diverse mix of filmmaking styles and scales. Mainstream productions like F1 and Sinners lean toward spectacle and broader audience appeal, while films like Marty Supreme balance artistic storytelling with wider theatrical reach. Meanwhile, Hamnet, Bugonia, and others represent a more intimate, prestige-driven side of the lineup, highlighting the Oscars’ tradition of honoring both large-scale entertainment and smaller auteur-led dramas.

F1 leads with $600 million+ global total

F1, starring Brad Pitt, showed immense hold at the box office during its theatrical run. The story follows a veteran driver who returns to the track to mentor a young, rising talent while helping a struggling team compete against the best in the sport. It grossed $633.4 million [via Box Office Mojo] worldwide. Among the 8 nominees in the Best Picture category for the Oscars 2026, F1 has earned the most worldwide.

Check out the highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at the Oscars 2026

F1 – $633.4 million Sinners – $369.3 million Marty Supreme – $274.4 million One Battle After Another $209.3 million Hamnet – $96.3 million Bugonia – $42.9 million Sentimental Value – $22.0 million The Secret Agent – $17.6 million

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

