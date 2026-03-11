Zootopia 2 completes fifteen weekends at the box office in North America. It is still going on firmly and has achieved another notable feat in North America with its latest box office collection. To achieve this feat, the film had to surpass the MCU’s first female-led film, Captain Marvel. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animation took the box office by storm when it was released last year. Even Avatar: Fire and Ash could not stop the movie from setting new records at the box office. It was tracking to hit the $200 million milestone worldwide, but it seems unlikely at this point. But it has achieved many milestones and will be remembered for a long time.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection so far in North America

The Zootopia sequel collected $747k on its 15th weekend at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo]. The movie is running on only 885 screens in North America and lost 465 theaters this past weekend. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Zootopia 2 collected $50k on its fifteenth Monday at the box office in North America, dropping by 63.5% from last Monday. The domestic total of the film has reached $427.3 million after 104 days.

Surpasses Captain Marvel as the all-time 35th highest-grossing film domestically!

For the unversed, Captain Marvel is the first female-led movie in the MCU, featuring Brie Larson in the titular role. It is one of the top 40 highest-grossing films of all time at the domestic box office. Captain Marvel collected $426.8 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. It was also the 35th-highest-grossing film ever in North America, but Zootopia 2 has taken away its title.

The Zootopia sequel has surpassed Captain Marvel‘s domestic haul to become the 35th-highest-grossing film of all time. Its next target is Toy Story 4, which has grossed over $434.0 million domestically. Since it has lost many screens in North America and there are many new releases, the sequel might not be able to surpass the Toy Story sequel.

The animated sequel collected $1.4 billion overseas and, allied to its domestic total, the worldwide gross has hit $1.86 billion. Zootopia 2 is scheduled to be released on Disney+ today, March 11.

Box office summary

Domestic $427.3 million

International – $1.4 billion

Worldwide – $1.8 billion

