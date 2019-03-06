Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Is So Good, She Makes You Forget The Avengers For A While!

Captain Marvel Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Clark Gregg, Jude Law

Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

What’s Good: Brie Larson looks so HOT on the big screen, the guys will wonder – do we really need superheroes? The terrific throwback to the 90s and taking you on a high leaving you out to dry towards the end – SO GOOD!

What’s Bad: Taking the route to enhance the drama (Be the vintage DC or modern Marvel), owing to its fast pace few things are carried forward without explaining the details, fans might find some moments ‘half-baked’ and I am with them on this

Loo Break: Do you really want to leave Brie Larson even for a minute? This doesn’t even require an interval!

Watch or Not?: Comic fans, just skip this question to move forward but those who aren’t, you’re in for a good treat and even without the connect, there’s a huge chance of you falling in love with the genre!

What starts in Hala moves to the planet C-53 (Earth), when Carol Denvers (who is referred to as Vers on the Hala) makes an emergency crash landing in a store of the Blockbuster Video (A video game/movie rental service way before Netflix was cool). Before this, we see the confused Vers figuring out what to do with her powers as she combats with her mentor Yon-Rogg (Jude Law).

He introduces her to the Supreme Intelligence who are fighting with the species of shape-shifting Skrull. On crashing into Earth, she meets a proper dual-eyed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and after few quarrels, sets the tone right with him. Reuniting with her BFF Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Vers finds her self in this transition from Vers to Carol to Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel Movie Review: Script Analysis

From a file taking forever to upload on a computer to the usage of AltaVista search engine and pagers, the makers penetrate the nostalgia of the 90s leaving cheerful laughter on our faces. Captain Marvel, in a true way, blurs the lines (to a certain extent) between superheroes and superwomen. The entire ‘feminism’ aspect is wonderfully executed without taking the cliched route. It goes way faster than its pace and that’s where the non-fans might find it a bit difficult to connect with the narration.

It has two post credit scenes and as most of the Marvel movies, one is of the utmost importance and the second is there for the comical finish. With the glimpses of Carol’s past, the makers have tried to strengthen the emotional connection with her but aren’t very successful at places. You’ll surely connect with the character but it just doesn’t stay with you for a long period of time as a Logan or a Tony finding how his parents died. This section of the movie could’ve made this ‘a very good film’ into a classic.

Captain Marvel Movie Review: Star Performance

Brie Larson as Carol will charm her way to your heart. This 29-year old superhero balances the responsibility of looking beautiful and kicking some asses in the film. Her very well done half-smile and some brilliantly mouthed dialogues (which, till date were reserved for male superheroes), makes her a solid contender to continue what she has started for a long time now.

Samuel L. Jackson as this amazingly de-aged Nick Fury finally shows where he has got the gift of subtly sarcastic humour (also, how he got the eye-patch). Samuel brings back all the nostalgia and comes with a very good dosage of humour attached to his character. He gets very good written lines, which gets utterly lame at times.

Lashana Lynch as Carol’s best friend Maria gets a very limited scope to act anything. Hers was an important character but not a very well sketched one. Clark Gregg as Coulson will disappoint you not because he was bad but he was almost non-existent. Fans did expect a good chunk of his role but it’s Fury-Carol all the time (Which, isn’t bad). Jude Law as Carol’s mentor Yon-Rogg is good and I loved the way how his character, in some scenes, is used to evoke laughter (and, isn’t all-serious).

Captain Marvel Movie Review: Direction, Music

‘It’s kind of a funny story’ how the duo of Anna Boden and Ryan K. Fleck has managed to handle epicness on such a large scale. Not that they aren’t good directors but this is their first date with superhero genre and it seems they’ll take this relationship to another level. The only disappointment that will remain was they knew how to manage ‘drama’ (being their mastered genre), but still, it got overshadowed by the grandeur in this one.

Jumping from DC’s Justice League (additional score), Pinar Toprak takes the driving seat for the BGM of the film. She’s on the middle of the road when it comes to mixing up the music with the majestic things happening on screen. With Garbage’s Only Happy When It Rains, Elastica’s Connection the music tries hard to take you back to the 90s and succeeds partially.

Captain Marvel Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Captain Marvel is a marvellously made superhero film, that along with serving its purpose of entertaining you makes your tougher for that one grand finale. A big screen wonder with all the required ingredients making it worth your while.

Three and a half stars!

Captain Marvel releases on 8th March, 2019.

