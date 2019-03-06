Junglee Trailer Out: We Finally Get Someone To Justify The Aura Of Vidyut Jammwal! 

One of the best action-heroes of Bollywood, Vidyut Jammwal, known for his work in Force and Commando, is back again with Junglee, taking his action game to next level. Though the movie is not amongst the most anticipated ones, the trailer surely has made us excited!

The trailer of Junglee released a while ago and looks like Vidyut is portraying an animal saviour in the movie. As per the trailer suggests, Vidyut (Raj) is the philotherian in the movie, who has a special bonding with an elephant (Bhola). Atul Kulkarni plays the role of an animal hunter, who is the antagonist in the movie. Junglee is about the journey of Raj, who discovers the poaching racket taking place in jungles and fight against the evil forces.

Apart from the freshly approached concept, Junglee is high on some high-octane action sequences and breath-taking locations. The actor has also introduced the animal flow workout in the movie, which is something new to look out for.

Check out the trailer here:

Talking about the direction, Junglee is backed by Hollywood’s renowned name, Chuck Russell, known for his movies like The Mask and The Scorpion King.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the movie also features Pooja Sawant, Makarand Deshpande and Asha Bhat in key roles.

Junglee is slated to release on 5th April 2019.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says animal flow workout helped him be at ease while shooting with animals for his film Junglee.

Animal flow is a form of workout which copies the movements of different animals. The actor spent time observing various animals, their habit and studied the form to come up with a plan of animal flow which could be imbibed in the film. The actor has collaborated with three different teams across the globe and planned the action sequences in the film.

