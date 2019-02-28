Junglee: Vidyut Jammwal Brings Never Seen Before Animal Flow To Big Screen

Globally celebrated martial artist—Vidyut Jammwal put himself through rigorous training to achieve never seen before physique for his family adventure- Junglee.

The actor will bring animal flow movement to the big screen. Animal flow is a hybrid form of workout which borrows from gymnastics, yoga and breakdancing. To excel in this form of art, Vidyut exclusively practiced Kalaripayattu for 2 years.

Animal flow and kalaripayattu resonate with each other as kalaripayattu believes that in one life time one can experience many – a skill which comes with rigorous practice and discipline. It primarily means that if we try and imbibe qualities of other beings (animals here), we can absorb (or learn) from their presence and that can reflect in our well-being.

This form of workout helped Vidyut understand and learn from movements of horse, wild boar, snake, scorpion, elephant, frog, butterfly etc.

Junglee, a family adventure directed by ace Hollywood director Chuck Russell (of The Mask and The Scorpion King fame), revolves around special bond between men and elephants. Vidyut is essaying role of a vet who discovers and fights an international poachers racket at his family elephant reserve.

Vidyut adds, “Kalaripayattu is a discipline that has encouraged people to pickup on strength, sensibility and personality traits of various fantastic animals. It was amazing for me to extend my knowledge of Kalaripayattu by practicing animal flow. Most of the conventional exercises in the gym isolate only two muscles at a time. However training like an animal functionally overcomes this one way to optimize strength, flexibility ,mind body control.”

“Humans are emotional beasts and hence face trouble in being in the moment. That is why we are not natural fighters like the leopard or the tiger who do not get paralyzed by fear. These animals do not get paralyzed by guilt situation.

This awareness, apart from additional strength from animal flow helped me be at ease with the animals I shot with for Junglee. I was awed by the depth of this stream of martial arts and wanted to bring on big screen with Junglee.”

A Junglee Pictures production, Junglee is a family action directed by Chuck Russell, produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani. The film is set to release in cinemas on 5th April 2019.

