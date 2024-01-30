It’s always exciting to see Asian actors in some promising movies and shows, especially in the Korean entertainment world. The latest scoop is about actors Park Hae-soo and Kim Tae-hee, who are all set to star in the American series Butterfly. It’s a spy thriller that will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

What is it about?

The Prime Video series Butterfly is based on a comic graphic novel of the same name. Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett are the writers. The story is about a former US intelligence agent, David Jung, who resides in South Korea. David makes one decision that changes the course of his life entirely. During his time in South Korea, David’s past haunts him, and he has no choice but to save him.

The ex-US intelligence agent learns that a sociopath agent is on a mission to kill him. So, the series will focus on how David Jung saves himself while ensuring the past doesn’t control his life.

Who are the cast members?

Butterfly series stars Daniel Dae-kim as David Jung. The actor has starred in several popular shows like The Good Doctor, Roar, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as movies like Hellboy, Momentum, Crash, etc. The rest of the cast members include Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo, Tae-hee, Reina Hardesty, and Nayoon Kim.

Who are the creators and producers of Butterfly?

Ken Woodruff is the showrunner of the Prime Video series. Steph Cha and Woodruff are the co-creators and executive producers of Butterfly. 3AD banner, BOOM! Studios Stephen Christy and Ross Richie and the novel writer Arash Amel’s The Amel Company will serve as executive producers of the show.

Is the trailer and release date out?

So far, there is no confirmation of the release date. As the cast has been finalised recently and the show will soon get into filming, there is no trailer either.

How many episodes will there be in Butterfly?

The spy thriller series will intrigue viewers with six episodes.

Are you excited to see Prime Video’s spy thriller series Butterfly, featuring such a stellar cast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Kang Kyung-joon’s Former Agency Breaks Silence On Actor’s Infidelity Case After Being Sued For ₩50 Million & He Bids Goodbye To His Instagram Handle: “We Decided To Suspend…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News