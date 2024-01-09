ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is all set to launch his solo debut album very soon, and his agency, Fantagio, has confirmed this magnificent news. The fans are delighted by the news and can’t wait for further details. The band had been going through a tough time with Moonbin’s death and Rocky’s exit from it last year. This decision of Eun-woo’s might help them steer the situation and bring out some fantastic music for their fans.

Eun-woo is not just a K-pop idol and part of a famous band but also a successful actor. His shows like True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Island, and more are immensely popular among K-Drama fans because of his charming looks. Cha enjoys a massive fan following of 41.3 million on his official Instagram handle.

According to AllKPop’s Tuesday, January 9th report, Cha Eun-woo’s agency, Fantagio, confirmed the news of his solo album debut. The agency stated, “Cha Eun Woo is diligently preparing his inaugural solo album, with the aim of releasing it in the first half of 2024.” It also revealed that the True Beauty star will have a fan concert where he will perform the songs from his solo album.

The agency continued, “Furthermore, he intends to showcase the songs from his solo album for the first time on stage during his first fan concert, scheduled to take place at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on February 17. We are putting our hearts into the preparations, so please look forward to it.” For the unversed, Cha has lent his voice to many OSTs, including his own show, My ID is Gangnam Beauty. The fans are going wild over the news as they express their excitement on X.

An admirer wrote, “I’m so ready for this! His charisma and talent will undoubtedly make it an amazing journey.”

One fan said, “no doubt, he is one man arm what about the director and producer of this project.”

Another quipped, “I have been waiting fr this.”

Followed by one saying, “Well…IT WAS ABT TIME.”

ASTRO was formed under Fantagio in 2016, and the band members were known as iTeen Boys. Its debut album was ‘Spring Up’. The K-pop band currently has four members – Cha Eun-woo, MJ, Jinjin, and Yoon San-ha.

