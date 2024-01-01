BLACKPINK’s Jennie treats her fans with new New Year’s Eve pictures. The South Korean singer is a fantastic talent and always puts her best fashion foot forward whenever necessary. The K-pop idol shared multiple photos on her social media in a gorgeous mini dress paired with her infectious charm. Keep scrolling for more.

The pop icon is a part of the popular girl band BLACKPINK, formed by South Korea’s YG Entertainment, in 2016. She was born and raised in South Korea and went to New Zealand to study for about five years. She released her single ‘Solo’ in 2018, kickstarting her career as a solo artist, and in 2023, she made her acting debut in the HBO series The Idol. It featured The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in crucial roles.

The BLACKPINK star enjoys a massive fan following of 82.7 million followers on Instagram. Jennie dropped a set of nine pictures on New Year’s Eve and made us skip a heartbeat with her pristine beauty in a dazzling dress perfect for the Holiday Season. Standing next to a lit Christmas tree, Jennie sported a sparkling mini dress with a s*xy cutout at the back. The dress featured a plunging neckline, and she paired the mini dress with black translucent tights.

Jennie styled her outfit of the night with a sleek black coat over the cute golden dress. She sported chunky black heels with her pretty dress. The BLACKPINK member carried a black Chanel bag, a gold ring, a gold chain, and a dainty pendant.

The Idol star went for a makeup look. Her face was adequately moisturized, with cheeks as red as an apple. Jennie’s lips were hydrated and had a flesh-colored tint to them. The K-pop idol flaunted a wavy hairstyle and kept those curls loose and casual.

Her followers filled the comment section with New Year wishes and words of admiration for the star. One of the fans wrote, “Jennie, you’re my angel Jennie, Words can’t express how much I love you.”

Another said, “Thank you for being an inspiration to us all, Jennie! Keep paving the way forward. #JENNIE and #BLACKPINK is the revolution! Both are Super Powers that creates waves & destroys stereotype.”

One of them wrote, “Jennie is so pretty.”

A user said. “Jennie is my ultimate idol.”

Check out the pictures of the BLACKPINK star here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

On the work front, Jennie and the other members of BLACKPINK reportedly renewed their contract with YG Entertainment. They will continue to work as a band under the company. The popular girl band earned the title of Gighest-Grossing Vocal Group for their BORN PINK tour concert in Las Vegas.

