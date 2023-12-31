Paula Abdul, former judge of the popular television show American Idol and an eminent personality, has taken the media by storm by filing a lawsuit against British television executive Nigel Lythgoe for sexually assaulting her when they worked together. Abdul is a multitalented woman – a singer, dancer, choreographer, and actress.

Abdul was born in Syria, raised in Brazil, and then they moved to the US. The Jacksons discovered her at a Los Angeles Lakers Game. The TV personality started her career as a cheerleader at the age of 18 years. In 2002, when American Idol first started, Paula, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson were on the judges’ panel. She was in that position till 2009.

Paula Abdul has reportedly won a Grammy for her song Opposites Attract in the category of Best Music Video. She has seven MTV video awards, two Emmys, and two People’s Choice awards; with all the recognition, the former American Idol panelist created an impressive net worth. She is also a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Paula Abdul’s American Idol Salary

Per reports, Paula made between $5 million and $8 million per season. She was on the show for eight seasons. She earned way less than what Katy Perry took home. The Roar singer got $25 million for her stint as a judge on the show.

Other Shows Paula Abdul was a Part of

She was on the panel in the dance competition Live to Dance. She was a judge on The X Factor, where she was reunited with Simon Cowell. But it was short-lived as Paula, Nicole Scherzinger, and host Steve Jones got fired after one season. In 2017 and 2018, she went on a tour.

In 2019, she announced her first Las Vegas residency – Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl. In 2020, she appeared as a panelist for The Masked Dancer. In 2023, she became a part of the Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio producing team.

Paula Abdul Assets

The Grammy-Winner had a 4,679 square foot mansion in Los Angeles that she sold for $1.9 million in 2012. She has some luxe cars, including a Mercedes S Class, Rolls Royce Phantom, and Chevy Suburban.

Endorsements

As per GHGossip, Paula has endorsement deals with Reebok and Diet Coke.

Paula’s Net Worth

As per several reports, Paula Abdula’s estimated net worth in 2023 is around $30 million.

Paula’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Nigel Lythgoe

Abdula accused American Idol’s former producer, Nigel Lythgoe, of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was on the judge’s panel. She also revealed that Lythgoe assaulted her after she left American Idol and became a judge on another show of Nigel, So You Think You Can Dance. She claimed that the British producer groped her in a hotel elevator and shoved his tongue down her throat.

Paula pushed her and ran to her room but decided to keep it shut in fear of getting fired by Nigel from American Idol. In a statement, the producer denied all claims by Abdul in her lawsuit and said that he would fight this appalling smear.

