Guess who is back in the news again? All of our alter egos – Macaulay Culkin. The boy whom all of us better remember as Kevin McCallister from Home Alone & Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. But why is he in the news again? Well, a fan-made trailer for Home Alone 3 has been going viral. This parody trailer titled Kevin’s Revenge has brought back all the memories of this Holiday Classic.

This parody trailer has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, and people have started recalling the Christmas Comedy Film. While some want to know how rich the McCallisters were, others want to know how rich Kevin is in real.

Well, have all covered here. Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin in Home Alone when he was 11, enjoys a net worth of $18 Million. However, the actor, in one of his interviews, admitted that he never knew he was this rich until he entered adulthood.

Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin’s $18 Million Net Worth

In one of his interviews with Elen DeGeneres, Culkin confessed that four years after he retired, he came to know about his hard-earned money. He even narrated how they locked his amount for films, “I didn’t see it until I turned 18; I call it the ‘Slip of Paper’ meeting, where they pretty much put a number on a piece of paper and slide it across the table and then—boom!”

Macaulay Culkin’s Fee For Home Alone – $100K

The Richie Rich actor was paid only $100K for the first Home Alone film. However, it won him a lot of accolades, and he became a superstar overnight. He won the trophy for the Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture at the American Comedy Awards while grabbing a nomination for a Golden Globe.

Macaulay Culkin’s Fee For Home Alone 2 – A Staggering 4400% Jump

For the sequel, the actor jumped a staggering 4400% and was paid $4.5 million for the sequel. However, he jumped further and was paid a whopping $8 million for Richie Rich.

The McCallisters’ Home!

The McCallisters Of Home Alone were very rich. Why do we say that? Owing to the house they live in. According to a report by the NY Times, the home in the film Home Alone is a real house at 671 Lincoln Avenue in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka. This house could be afforded by only 1 percent of the people living in Chicago during the 90s and would cost around a whopping $2.4 million!

Well, definitely one of the most successful child actors of the 90’s. Meanwhile, if you want to see the viral trailer of Home Alone 3, check it out here.

However, do you want a nostalgia trip? Here you go!

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: MCU-DC Box Office Collection 2023 Vs 2022 (Worldwide): Drastic 43% Drop, Are The Superheroes Dying? From Worst $129.28 M Blue Beetle To The Best $845 M GOTG 3 – All The Stats

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News