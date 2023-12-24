Finally, 2023 is ending, and it’s been a mixed bag for Hollywood at the worldwide box office. Many biggies like Mission Impossible 7, The Marvels, and Fast X failed to make it big, while some performed way better than expected, and the biggest example is Barbie. The film finished at the top in the highest Hollywood grossers of the year. Keep reading to know more!

Films in $1 billion club

Speaking about the big success in 2023, only 2 films crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Margot Robbie’s Barbie was released amid a high-voltage clash with Christopher Nolan’s directorial, Oppenheimer. Despite the competition, it became a blockbuster with a business of $1.44 billion.

Another film is The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Despite mixed reviews, the film did really well with the family audience and enjoyed a long theatrical run. It raked in a lifetime of $1.36 billion.

Top 10 Hollywood grossers & their IMDb ratings

Barbie – Upon its release, this Margot Robbie starrer opened to positive reviews from critics. At the worldwide box office, it earned $1.44 billion, as per Box Office Mojo. On IMDb, it is rated 7 out of 10.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Starring the voice cast of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and others, the film sustained mixed reviews and put on a surprising total of $1.36 billion. It is rated 7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Oppenheimer – This Cillian Murphy-led biographical thriller enjoyed a positive response from critics and just missed the $1 billion mark as its earnings stand at $952 million. On IMDb, it is rated 8.4 out of 10.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – This film starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and others has been a bright spot for MCU in recent times. Apart from positive reviews, it did well at the box office by earning $845.55 million. On IMDb, it is rated 7.9 out of 10.

Fast X – This Fast Saga, led by Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, received mixed reviews upon its release. Considering the budget, the film underperformed but made it to the list, earning $704.87 million at the worldwide box office. It is rated 5.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – This was the year’s surprise package. Riding on positive reviews, this animated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did wonders by raking in $690.51 million. It is also the film with the highest IMDb rating on the list, with a score of 8.6 out of 10.

The Little Mermaid – This live-action romantic fantasy by Disney saw mixed reception among critics. At the worldwide box office, it earned $569.62 million. On IMDb, it is rated 7.2 out of 10.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Tom Cruise‘s action film opened to highly positive reviews from critics. It underperformed and did a lifetime business of $567.53 million at the worldwide box office. On IMDb, it is rated 7.8 out of 10.

Elemental – Disney’s animated romantic comedy opened to a generally positive response from critics. Globally, it went on to rake in $496.17 million. On IMDb, it is rated 7 out of 10.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – It was a disappointment for MCU, and even the response from critics was not so favorable. Globally, it did a business of $476 million. On IMDb, it is rated 6.1 out of 10.

