Jason Momoa is back for his one last ride as Aquaman in the DCEU with his Aquaman 2, aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Before becoming the Arthur Curry of the old DC Universe, he was known for his role in the cult series Game of Thrones. Its popularity knew no bounds, and Momoa as Khal Drogo is hands down one of the most significant roles in his career. The series was iconic not only for its storyline but also for its graphic, intimate scenes, and Jason had a few of them with the lead actress Emilia Clarke. The actor, however, was not keen on his then-wife Lisa Bonet, watching those hot love-making scenes.

Jason and Lisa met each other in 2005 at a jazz club. After dating for 12 years, the couple tied the knot in 2017. Unfortunately, Jason and Lisa parted ways last year and announced their breakup in January 2022. However, when Jason struggled to get work after his stint on GOT, Lisa was by his side and was his rock. The couple was reportedly in debt.

Game of Thrones was a cultural phenomenon; it catapulted all its stars, including Jason Momoa, to new horizons of fame, but that happened after the series aired. Jason’s character initially had nothing much to do but forcefully made love to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen, and it was brutal. Emilia once shared that she would cry before the intimate scenes with the Aquaman 2 star. However, Momoa was very supportive and tried his best not to make her uncomfortable. In an interview with New York Daily News, Jason once revealed that he didn’t want his then-wife Lisa Bonet to watch GOT because of the brutal s*x scenes.

Jason Momoa said, “I didn’t want my wife to see Game of Thrones, and she ended up becoming obsessed. She was dreaming about it, and she was so obsessed. It was like we didn’t go to the premiere. I was like, ‘I don’t do anything but do Emilia Clarke for the first two episodes. I don’t even speak. We don’t need to go.”

Khal Drogo is one of the breakthrough works in Jason’s career, even though he appeared on the show in just season one and made a cameo appearance in the final episode of Game of Thrones season 2. Jason’s and Emilia‘s chemistry worked wonders and garnered millions of fans.

On the professional front, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2, or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will be released in the US on 22nd December. It is the last film to come out of the DCEU. There were reports about Jason continuing his future in the new DCU as Lobo. Till then, check out our review of Aquaman 2 here.

And you can catch all the seasons of Game of Thrones on HBO Max.

