Ryan Gosling has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood who has done notable films across genres. He gained massive popularity with his movie The Notebook and did a fantastic job as Ken in his latest film, Barbie. Ryan received a lot of applause for his role in the Greta Gerwig directorial, and he showed off his vocal skills in the movie, which is just as remarkable as his acting talent.

Gosling started his career as a child actor and appeared on Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club. He has been nominated for the Oscars two times for his role in La La Land and Half Nelson, but it eluded him both times. Today, we bring you the top five films of the actor to celebrate his work.

Ryan Gosling’s breakthrough role came with The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks. The Canadian actor has done everything from comedies to romances and action films, and we have compiled a list of his Top 5 movies, which was hard. But we tried our best to achieve the task.

Here’s the list of Top-5 Films of Ryan Gosling besides The Notebook and Barbie!

1. La La Land

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone share an amazing on-screen chemistry, and we witnessed that in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Hence, fans were excited when the pair reunited in La La Land. The story revolves around a pianist and an actress who fall in love while attempting to reconcile their aspirations for the future. It won multiple Oscars, including Emma’s Best Performance by an Actress in A Leading Role. Damien Chazelle directed the film, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Half Nelson

The film Half Nelson came out in 2006, earning him his first Oscar Nomination and establishing him as a fine artiste. He plays the role of a middle-school teacher in Brooklyn to a class of students with mixed cultures. However, the history teacher has a secret of his own, and when one of his students discovers that, Ryan’s character forms an unexpected friendship with her. Ryan Fleck directed the film. Gosling’s Half Nelson is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

3. The Believer

Before Ryan Gosling’s The Notebook came out, he featured in this 2001 film, one of his underrated films. He plays the role of a young Jewish guy who develops a brutal anti-semitic philosophy, and his hatred stems from the misconception that Jews are not powerful enough. He turns into a violent ne0-Nazi and, along with a group of fascists, plans to plant a bomb in a synagogue. Henry Bean directed it.

4. Lars and the Real Girl

Another film on the list showcases the extraordinary acting skills of Ryan Gosling, who is not afraid to experiment. The film Lars and the Real Girl tells the story of a guy with schizoid personality disorder who develops an unconventional relationship with a doll he found online. Craig Gillespie directed the film.

5. Drive

Ryan Gosling’s Drive is a story about a Hollywood stuntman who gets in trouble with gangsters when he tries to help his neighbor’s husband rob a pawn shop by being his getaway driver. The film received a lot of appreciation, and it included Gosling’s fantastic performance. The neo-noir action drama was directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and is based on the 2005 novel of the same name by James Sallis.

Although we kept Barbie from the list, it deserves a special mention. When the first trailer of the film or Ryan Gosling’s first look as Ken came out, people weren’t convinced enough that he was a fitting choice for the part. But after the film was released, people couldn’t stop but fall for his charm. The film might be more of a Margot Robbie movie, but Ryan is undeniably exceptional. The film earned over $1 billion at the box office.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starrer Barbie is available for streaming on Max.

