Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, especially after the colossal success of her film Barbie. The actress rose to fame as Naomi Lapagila in The Wolf of Wall Street. Her character was the second wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Jordan Belfort. Margot undoubtedly gained a lot of recognition for the part, but she disliked one thing about Naomi ardently. Keep scrolling to know more.

Robbie began her acting career with independent thriller movies and made her television debut in 2008 with the series City Homicide. Margot’s breakthrough came with the Martin Scorsese film. The actress’ selection for the film also has an interesting story behind it. During the audition for the movie, the actress wanted to do something impressive and only had one chance.

While performing opposite Leo for the film’s audition, Margot Robbie slapped the Titanic star, which was unscripted and unexpected. The director was also stunned by Margot’s improvisation, but luckily for her, she got the part, and there was no looking back after that. Meanwhile, after such a thunderous performance, the Barbie actress thought she would get arrested for her actions and her career was about to end.

But all’s well that ends well! Margot Robbie landed the role of Naomi Lapagila, but there’s one thing that the actress hated about her role in The Wolf of Wall Street. Robbie’s character, Naomi, is always well-groomed, wears pretty clothes, and has perfectly styled hair and long nails.

In an interview with Grazia, Margot Robbie said, “I had to wear really long acrylic nails for the entire six-month shoot. It was incredibly inconvenient for my personal life … The most mundane tasks were suddenly monumental tasks.” The actress added that those acrylic nails made her ‘feel disgusting,’ she was relieved after taking them off when filming ended.

She also revealed that since the backdrop of The Wolf of Wall Street was set in the 80s and 90s, the outfits were based on that time frame, and those long nails were a significant part of her look reflecting that time. Margot further explained that she was not fond of that style personally, but for the sake of her character, it helped her.

The Wolf of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, came out in 2013, and it earned a whopping $406.87 million at the worldwide box office. The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

