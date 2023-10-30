Leonardo DiCaprio and his new lady love, Vittoria Ceretti, have been making the headlines for some time now. They are once again in the news for their steamy PDA at a Halloween party on Saturday. The Oscar-winning actor’s dating life is much of an amusing topic for social media. He is undoubtedly a very talented performer who has recently collaborated with the veteran director Martin Scorsese for the film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Leonardo and Vittoria’s news about the rumored romance has been making the rounds for several months. They were first linked in August this year. The actor was previously in a relationship with Camila Morrone but parted ways last year, which sparked suspicion among the netizens that he only dates women under twenty-five. He was also linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid, but that was all casual, as per reports.

Hollywood is enjoying the spooky Halloween season, and the new couple in town is no exception. Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were spotted at a Halloween party on Saturday local time in Los Angeles. The model, as per a report by TMZ via Page Six, was caught grabbing Leo’s b*tt in this NSFW moment as she slid her hand into her underwear. Ceretti sported an off-shoulder gown and red colored hair, while the Inception star wore a white t-shirt paired with black trousers. He also had a black baseball hat on.

Leonardo Dicaprio’s back was towards the camera, and his light-colored underwear was visible as Vittoria Ceretti slid her hands inside. The alleged couple was secluded from the people and was in a corner outside. The report claimed that the Titanic actor went out to get some fresh air while his lady love joined him a few moments later.

They were seen cozying up to one another, followed by their steamy moment, only to realize that they were being watched. They then went inside and resumed their party time. The pictures have gone viral on social media platform X, and the netizens are not amused.

One of the users wrote, “She’s already 25 does she really wanna date for a few months before she ages out of the program”

Another chimed in, “He getting his a*s played in and loving it. Smh”

One said, “He has incontinence, so she’s checking his diaper.”

Followed by, “this is quite literally the most deviant thing i ever witness,” “Home girl looking for that killer of the flower moon oil.”

And many just wrote, “eww” and “Gross.”

Check out the pictures here:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are caught playing with their mouth outside a Halloween Party in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/medrQ2PbQk — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 29, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are caught getting frisky outside a Halloween Party in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/qvBSePwh4d — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 29, 2023

Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio have spent a lot together, and they have been seen spending with the actor’s mother as well. The couple accompanied the actor’s mother on a trip to a museum in Italy in September.

According to a Page Six source, they are serious about this relationship, and it’s more than just a fling for them. The insider in September reportedly told the media outlet that they enjoy getting to know each other ‘on a deeper level.’

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, screened at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film received a standing ovation from everyone.

