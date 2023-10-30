Matthew Perry, aka Chandler Bing of the famous American sitcom Friends, passed away tragically on Saturday, leaving everyone heartbroken. Chandler was and will always be a comfort character for a lot of us, along with the way he treated Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller after getting into a relationship with her. A few years back, a source close to the actor claimed that his affection for Cox stemmed from his real-life feelings for the actress. And he was never able to abandon those feelings entirely.

Matthew was never in a relationship with Courteney in real life as they both were dating others or married to someone else [in the case of Cox] throughout filming the show. Even after that, they did remain in touch with others but as ‘Friends.’ The 54-year-old actor was found dead in a jacuzzi in his LA home, leaving everyone shocked. There have been reports of no foul play, but the reason for his demise is still unclear.

One of the biggest and most amazing twists of the show Friends was when Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing and Courteney Cox got together behind everyone’s back while at Ross’ wedding in London. The plotline generated some of the funniest moments, and the chemistry between Cox and Perry was off the charts throughout the series. They truly defined couple goals even when it wasn’t even a thing.

Courteney Cox’s Monica is known for her OCD. When everyone else criticized her for being high maintenance, Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing made her feel good by saying that he liked ‘maintaining her,’ and it was just amazing—moments like these made Mondler [Monica+Chandler] one of the most favorite couples not only on this show but in the entire television world.

A few years back, Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry got together for a lunch date, and the former shared an adorable picture of them with the caption, “Could I BE any happier? #realfriends.”

During that time, a source close to Perry shared with US Weekly how Perry allegedly hoped to build a real-life relationship with Cox. The source claimed, “Matthew’s always been in love with her. Matthew has never fully been able to get over her.”

The actress was married to David Arquette from 1999 to 2013. On the other hand, Perry dated Julia Roberts, Yasmin Bleeth, and Lizzy Caplan.

Throughout the show Friends, we have often seen Matthew Perry’s Chandler lovingly looking at Courteney Cox’s Monica, and it has been something that we all wanted in real life. The passing away of Matthew seems like a personal loss for everyone, and it would be hard to come to terms with it, but we will surely get through it.

