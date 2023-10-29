This morning, we woke up to the shocking news that actor Matthew Perry is no more. The actor – who was prominently known for his role as Chandler Bing in the TV sitcom ‘Friends,’ was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday. The 54-year-old actor was found unconscious in a hot tub at his house by first responders, and they were unable to revive him.

Sources have confirmed that neither were there any drugs involved nor did the police find any signs of foul play in connection to his untimely passing. Following his demise, the actor’s father, John Bennett Perry, mother, Suzanne Marie, and his step-father, Keith Morrison, were spotted at his home in Los Angeles a while ago.

As we bid Matthew Perry a teary farewell, here’s a look at the earthy possessions the ’17 Again’ actor has left behind.

Homes In Los Angeles

Matthew Perry loved real estate and owned several homes over the years. He was known for buying and selling properties like the $11 million beachfront home he purchased in Malibu in 2011 and sold in January 2021 for $13.1 million and the $20 million large penthouse apartment in Century City he sold in June 2021 for $21.6 million. The ‘Friends’ actor’s last home was purchased in June this year for $5 million in the Hollywood Hills.

The freshly renovated 1957 build spans 2,566 square feet and is situated on a sloped 0.22-acre plot. The home – which features an all-white exterior, offers three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage. While his indoors featured an atrium-style entryway with stone tile floors with, an all-glass ceiling, and a black-walled media room, the actor’s backyard included a covered patio and a poolside electric fire pit.

Before this home, ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ actor had purchased a $6 million abode in LA’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood in 2020.

Cars

Matthew Perry was a car enthusiast and reported owned several top-notch cars. As per a CarHP report, the ‘Friends’ owned a 440 hp Lincoln Navigator worth $76,710 that could go from 0-60 MPH in 5.3 seconds, an $86,700 BMW 6 Series Convertible with a top speed of 155 MPH, and the ability to go from 0-60 MPH in 5.4 seconds and an $87,800 BMW 7 Series sedan that can go from 0-60 MPH in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 130 MPH.

The ‘Friends’ actor was also the proud owner of a $89,750 2.9L Twin-Turbo Porsche Panamera with a top speed of 168 MPH, a $96,200 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible that can accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in 3.7 seconds, and has an incredible top speed of 190 MPH, a $131,500 BMW Z8 with a 4.9L naturally aspirated V8 engine that can reach 60 MPH from 0 in just 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 162 MPH.

The last two – and most expensive cars Matthew Perry owned are an Aston Martin Vantage Convertible and an Audi R8 Spyder. The Aston Martin – costing $151,000, comes with a 4.0L V8 engine with twin-turbochargers that takes just 3.7 seconds to go from 0 to 60 MPH and has a top speed of 190 MPH. The Audi is reportedly the most expensive car in his collection, given its $160,900 price tag. The car has a 5.2L naturally aspirated V10 engine that goes from 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds and has a hard-to-match top speed of 201 MPH.

Rest in Peace, Matthew Perry; you will be dearly missed.

Stay tuned to Koimoi as we remember Chandler Bing and bring you some memorable stories of the now-late actor.

