Matthew Perry always looked like the sorted guy, thanks to his role as Chandler Bing. While he was always there and guided Joey Tribbiani in Friends, in reality, he needed to sit down and prospect his life. Did you know he proposed to his ex-girlfriend Molly Hurwitz under the influence of drugs, and it took him days to realize the big move in his romantic life? Read on for the lesser-known details!

In Friends, we witnessed Chandler Bing eventually found the love of his life in Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox. She was his best friend’s sister, and they had known each other since childhood, but it was only during Ross’ wedding with Emily that sparked the romance. Their romance was dreamy, but in reality, Matthew was not as lucky to find his life partner.

Matthew Perry had previously dated some big names in Hollywood, including Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Lizzy Caplan, and Gwyneth Paltrow. In 2018, he began dating literary manager Molly Hurwitz. He proposed to her in November 2020, but what you may not know is that he did it under the influence of drugs.

Matthew Perry was “high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone” when he proposed to his girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, in 2020. He was in a rehab in Switzerland as he shared details in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, “I had even asked for her family’s blessing. Then I’d proposed, high as a kite. And on one knee. And she knew it, too. And she said yes. I bought her a ring because I was desperate that she would leave me. I didn’t want to be this injured and alone during COVID.”

Matthew Perry also confessed that he was scared of abandonment, and that was one of the reasons he proposed to Molly Hurwitz. He asked her parents for blessings and put up with her dogs, only to realize during another rehabilitation session in LA that he was engaged!

The Friends star, however, knew that he wasn’t ready for any kind of commitment. They eventually called it quits in 2021.

In the iconic sitcom, we see how Chandler Bing is addicted to smoking. His Friends Rachel Green, Joey Tribbiani, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, and Ross Geller constantly tried to motivate him to quit smoking, which he eventually did. We wish reality was as easy and Matthew wouldn’t have to suffer so much.

He went through tragic suffering at the age of 49 when his colon burst after drug overuse. He battled for life in the hospital for as long as five months.

Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his house this morning. While the investigation is currently underway, there reportedly were no signs of drugs. Officials also did not suspect any foul play.

