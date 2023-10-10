Gwyneth Paltrow is among the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. While she has been in the industry for quite a long time now, the actress has built up a reputation of speaking out the truth and making friends wherever she goes. Well, one more thing that she is really good at is knowing how to take a joke and cracking a good one. She recently left many in splits as she revealed using her Oscar trophy as a doorstopper on her way to her house from her garden.

Being born to famous parents, Gwyneth always wished to become an actress. She began her journey with the 1989 TV film High that was directed by her father and since then has never looked back.

While Gwyneth Paltrow is a popular celeb with many friends and acquaintances in the industry, she is also a successful entrepreneur. On the occasion of her lifestyle and wellness company Goop completing 15 years, she did the 75-question segment with Vogue and talked about her entire career so far.

In the video, uploaded by the magazine, the Iron Man actress welcomed the camera to the huge garden of her house in The Hamptons. As she took the lead in going into her house after crossing the garage, the cameraman noticed a shiny object being used as a stopper to her garden door. It was none other than Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oscar trophy, The interviewer reacted to the trophy and said, “What a beautiful Academy Award!” to which the Glee actress nonchalantly replied, “My doorstep. It works perfectly.” For the unversed, the actress won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love.

The actress’ calm, cool, and apparently funny behavior won her fans’ hearts as they labeled her as an “undeniable icon.” A YouTube user wrote, “I love how Gwyneth has finally gotten to an age where she can be unapologetically out of touch but in a funny way. (Oscar as a door stop),” while another commented, “The propping up of the door with her Oscar. Yes! I love when she gets the joke and leans in to her Gwynethness.”

A third wrote, “Oscar as a doorstop…I’m dying,” while a fourth one penned, “Oscar as a door stop . I mean gwyneth is a legend.”

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Know? Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Originally Planned To Collaborate For Let Me Love You, But She Turned Down The Offer & Later Revealed, “I Felt Haunted By A Past Relationship…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News