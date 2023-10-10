While Hugh Jackman has been surrounded by a gazillion projects (announced and speculated) and a Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in his kitty with a promise that he will have a massive role in the future, his personal life has hit rock bottom. Hugh recently announced separation from wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The two decided to go through the process in private and not talk about it publically at all except for the announcement that requested for privacy. However, latest reports now say that the Wolverine star is hiding his sadness.

For the unversed, Hugh and Deborra-Lee were one of the IT couples in Hollywood and their love story was one that was looked at as an example. The two were married for almost three decades, and we’re rock solid as partners standing for each other in the toughest of the moments. While they continue to be cordial, their divorce came in as a massive shock for their fans.

Now, as Hugh Jackman is coping up from the separation from Deborra-Lee Furness and can be spotted at many outings than usual, a new report says that he is doing all of that to hide his sadness and out of a brave and happy face. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Hugh Jackman recently shared a photo with his friends enjoying a barbeque. But now, according to a Mirror report, body language expert Judi James has said that the Wolverine fame is not happy as it seems in the pictures. “It looks like an overkill gesture then, and the more we exaggerate a smile or laugh, the more we are usually hiding much sadder emotions,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Dissecting the picture further that has Hugh Jackman looking extremely happy, Judi James said, “The eyes are narrowed and crinkled, with some extreme crinkling around the bridge of the nose, which should suggest a congruent, authentic smile, but his mouth is open with a straight display of upper and lower teeth in a symmetric gap, and his forehead is static here.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time he has been spotted hanging out with group of friends since the divorce announcement. He was even spotted with Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively at the Chiefs Game. The expert calls this a way to showcase that he is happy and moving on. It is much more display of bravado than fun, as per James.

