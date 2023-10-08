While we continue to live with the curiosity around what is happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the anticipation around Wolverine and his future in the House Of Mouse has a separate niche altogether. Ever since Hugh Jackman announced his return to Logan and his MCU Debut with Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds, there has been a massive euphoria around the project. While we recently heard Marvel is also developing their first X-Men movie, it was followed by an upsetting update for the Wolverine fans. But seems like the plan gets better now.

If you aren’t aware about the chaos, it was recently reported that the Marvel bosses are currently on a hunt to find writers for their first-ever X-Men movie. But soon, it was rumored that the movie will not have Hugh’s Wolverine join the team of mutants, which over the years has been mandatory. Fans were shocked to know that the main man would have no space.

But turns out that the decision to keep Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine out of the first X-Men movie is a part of the bigger plan the studio has for the actor and his superhero. The latest rumor now suggests that Logan will have a solo movie dedicated to him in the MCU before he joins the team in the ensemble movie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

It was recently when Scooper Can We Get Some Toast on X wrote, “The current idea to reboot the X-Men in the MCU does NOT feature Wolverine on the team. There’s a reason why Marvel is starting to push the X-Men so hard across all mediums, and will continue to push them until they’re on the big screen.”

This left the fans upset. But now a Cosmic Book News report has said that the studio is planning a standalone solo Wolverine movie featuring Hugh Jackman before they let him join the X-Men in future films. The studio has always had bigger plans for the character, as we have heard in the past that Wolverine will have a pivotal part to play in Avengers: Secret Wars.

