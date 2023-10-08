Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has been part of many blockbuster films and is reportedly one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood, but did you know he was once in the running to play one of the iconic roles in Tim Burton’s films which eventually went to the veteran and ever charming Johnny Depp. Keep scrolling to get the juicy deets.

Both Johnny and Dwayne enjoy immense popularity and have millions of fans all over the world. The wrestler-turned-actor is known for his work in the action space and is also quite good in the comedy genre. Speaking of Depp, he went through a really tough phase in his personal life owing to his ugly divorce from Amber Heard, and then the defamation trial also put a bump in his professional life, and he got dropped from various projects.

Dwayne Johnson is a popular name, and there have been many projects that he was considered for but didn’t work out in the end; similarly, The Rock was once considered by the celebrated director Tim Burton, who is known for his gothic style of filmmaking, for a role which eventually went to Johnny Depp. Depp and Burton have often collaborated with one another for several movies, and most of them hold iconic or cult status.

As per Animated Times, three years ago, Dwayne Johnson revealed that Tim Burton approached him to play the role of Willy Wonka in his 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which Johnny Depp finally did. The Fast & Furious actor, via People, revealed,”This morning, I introduced our babies to one of my all-time fav films – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. They loved it and now fully expect me to deliver a room full of chocolate and candy. That’ll be my next project.”

The Black Adam star continued, “Some cool history – back in the early 2000s, iconic director Tim Burton considered me to play Willy Wonka in his remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I remember thinking, ‘HOLY S—, I’M IN’ ‘ but that was many years ago when I was just starting in Hollywood with no foundation of global box office strength or any real acting experience to even pull it off.”

But back then, he was not the huge star that he is today, and as a result, the role ultimately went to Johnny Depp, who was already a big deal at the time. Dwayne Johnson had no grudge about it and accepted it and said, “I’ll always raise a glass to dreams that don’t come true because sometimes they’re the best thing that ever happened.”

Johnny Depp, as usual, was exceptional as Willy Wonka, and we are sure Dwyane Johnson would have brought something new to it if he had gotten the role. The character will be returning once again, and this time, the audience will see Timothee Chalamet portraying it in Wonka, which is slated to release in December this year.

As for The Rock, he was last seen in Fast X in a cameo, which came out in the theatres this year.

