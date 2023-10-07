After two years of marriage, Ariana Grande is officially divorced from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez. The couple tied the knot amid the global pandemic, and it surprised their fans, but they were glad to see the singer happy with Dalton. On to the series of new events, Ariana is allegedly paying over $1 million to her ex-husband, settling the divorce, and netizens on social media are reacting to it. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Ariana is one of the most successful and followed women celebrities on social media and has over 380 million followers on Instagram. She’s quite active on the platform but hasn’t shared any official statement regarding her divorce proceeding update with her ex-husband.

Pubity took to their Instagram handle and shared a picture of the ex-couple with the caption that read, “Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reached a settlement in their divorce, the singer will be paying $1.25 Mn one time alimony to her ex-husband 💍💸”

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Reacting to the post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “people be marrying for fun these days”

Another user commented, “She said she got the money to solve all her problems 🤷🏾‍♂️”

A third commented, “Idk celebrity marriages are a joke 😐.They get married just to get divorced”.

A fourth commented, “All these pandemic relationships falling once the world opens up makes sense, but breaking up entire families is totally different”.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is reportedly in a relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, but neither have confirmed the rumors yet. Their alleged relationship rumors have been going strong on social media, and fans are convinced that they are dating and were recently spotted together with their friends at Disneyland.

What do you think about Grande paying over $1 million to settle her divorce with Dalton Gomez? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Rocky Marriage Hits A New Low – JLo Takes Husband To Couple’s Therapy After Being Threatened By His Closeness To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner (Reports)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News