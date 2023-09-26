Ariana Grande is one of the biggest artists in the world, with a massive fan following worldwide. The singer was making headlines recently for her physical appearance and is now spotted with her alleged new romance, Ethan Slater, at Disneyland. The alleged couple’s pictures are going crazy viral on social media, and netizens are now reacting to them in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ariana recently parted ways with her husband, Dalton Gomez, and soon after, her alleged romance rumours with Ethan started doing the rounds on social media. And these pictures from their recent Disneyland outing only fuel the fire.

Instagram page Deuxmoi took to their official handle and shared Ariana Grande’s pictures from Disneyland with Ethan Slater. The Wicked co-star’s faces are not visible in the pictures, and their friends accompany them.

Fauxmoi shared the screenshot of the same on Reddit; take a look at it below:

Reacting to Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s latest outing on the platform, a user commented, “i can’t comprehend the audacity of them right now. it’s so likely they had an affair and yet they’re parading around like nothing happened? i know both filed for divorce but have either of them actually finalized it?”

Another user commented, “Wow she really gives no fucks”

A third commented, “Grossest couple of the year award”

What are your thoughts on Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s latest appearance at Disneyland and fans trolling them for allegedly dating each other? Tell us in the space below.

