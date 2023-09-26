Kanye West is known for his eccentric personality and has been currently all over the news for his shenanigans along with his new wife Bianca Censori. West was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian for a very long time, hence an integral part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and that’s when he once allegedly tried to set up his then sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, just after he came out of a divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Khloe was in a relationship with athlete Tristan Thompson, but after he cheated on her, things went down South for the couple Ye reportedly tried to play cupid between the two a few years back, but it seems like it was a one-time thing as nothing concrete came out of the situation later on. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

A few years ago, the Mirror reported that Kanye West might be trying to set up his sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian, with Brad Pitt. The report stated that Ye invited Brad to his Sunday Service alongside the Fight Club star. The Hollywood A-lister allegedly obliged to that invitation as well and went for the event. For the unversed, Khloe has previously admitted her crush on Angelina Jolie’s ex, and she went on record to share it with the world via different media.

While appearing on the Howard Stern Show, Khloe Kardashian declared her fondness for Brad Pitt, once said, “Bring in Brad Pitt, and I’ll f*** him on air.” She also added that he is really good-looking. That was not all; after his split from Jolie, Kanye West’s then-sister in law taking to her website, wrote, “I love him (but) I didn’t like him when he was super young, like in ‘Thelma & Louise’.” Earlier this year, there were rumours that Brad went on multiple dates with the reality TV star in Paris, but those were mere rumours and nothing else.

As for Kanye West, he is busy making news with his eccentricity along with his new wife, Bianca Censori. Their lewd and obscene behaviour in Venice got them banned by the boating company there as well.

