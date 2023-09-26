Robert Downey Jr is a very talented actor and has been in the industry for a long time and gained a separate fanbase after appearing in the role of Iron Man in MCU, where he was seen handling all sorts of modern techs and gadgets, but ironically, he once got removed from a film as he was apparently not compatible with one of the techs used for the sci-fi movie. The film in question here is Gravity, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar Nomination, with the film getting a few Academy Awards. Directed by Alfonso Cuaron, the film had RDJ before George Clooney was finalised for it.

Over the years, many directors have criticised superhero m9vies and, including eminent filmmakers like Martin Scorsese Quentin Tarantino, and although the genre is one of the highest-grossing ones, especially the MCU movies, they surely cast a shadow of doubt on the actors’ talents. It is something that might have transpired in the case of RDJ.

As per a report by Animated Times, the sci-fi film Gravity had a lot of advanced tech and CGI and apparently which is Robert Downey Jr. was removed from it, paving the way for George Clooney. The director of the film, Alfonso Cuaron in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said, “It became very clear that, as we started to nail the technology or narrow the technology, that was going to be a big obstacle for his performance. I think Robert is fantastic if you give him the freedom to completely breathe and improvise and change stuff. [But] we tried one of these technologies, and it was not compatible.”

He further revealed that they auditioned Robert Downey Jr. for a week yet failed to get what they were looking for. He said, “And, after that, we [had a] week that we pretended as if nothing was happening, and then we talked and said, ‘This is not going to work. This is tough.”

Robert Downey Jr also shared his experience while auditioning for the Gravity role as he expressed his frustration on the Howard Stern Show and said, “I went to do a test with a new sort of multi-spherical camera thing they were [using] for how they were going to do all the CGI.” Recalling the entire process, RDJ added, “And I’m one of those guys who can be comfortably uncomfortable pretty easily, and maybe I was just on my cycle or something, but I went in the morning to do that, and we did it for about twenty minutes, and I said, ‘This is crazy. How much longer?’ And they said, ‘It’s like another two to four hours,’ and I said, ‘No, it isn’t.’”

Well, that’s a shame! George Clooney no doubt did a great job in the Academy Award Winning film, but it would have been great to see the Tony Stark actor in that role. The film is counted among the best sci-fi films and has won a lot of accolades for its sheer brilliance.

