Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship has been one of the most tumultuous and highly publicized celebrity pairings in recent memory. Their divorce and the subsequent defamation trial were highly publicized, with both parties making allegations of abuse and misconduct. Elon Musk was also dragged in the lawsuit.

During their legal battle, an influencer named Jessica Reed Kraus made a shocking allegation revealing information on Elon Musk and Heard’s romance. Her website House Inhabit revealed information about Heard’s risqué Los Angeles parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Marca report, the revealing article delved into the romance between Elon Musk and Amber Heard. According to Kraus, their paths initially crossed in 2011 at a party hosted by him and his wife at their Beverly Hills residence. The exposé went on to disclose that Elon Musk, renowned as the mind behind Tesla, had been financially supporting Amber Heard in her legal battles related to a defamation lawsuit. The reason behind his assistance was speculated to be linked to sensitive information Heard possessed about him.

Amber Heard was always filming Elon Musk. “She had a method. She would get Elon really fucked up, so incriminating events could transpire and then film it all.” Such a “coincidence” that Amber Heard was filming Johnny Depp too…remember the pics with the ice cream… pic.twitter.com/iDIdPQJAVs — mar (@vaersac) August 3, 2022

According to the article, one of the partygoers revealed that “It’s not surprising to anyone who knows her. Amber Heard was always filming him. She had a method. She had it down. She would get Elon really f**ked up, so incriminating events could transpire and then film it all.”

At that time speculations were rife that whether Elon Musk might be facing some form of extortion from Heard, possibly explaining his extensive support for her during and after the well-known Johnny Depp trial. Kraus, a steadfast advocate for Johnny Depp throughout the trial, also interviewed another individual referred to as Gia in the article. Despite not having shown an inclination towards women in the past, Gia openly admitted in the article to having been infatuated with Heard.

As their relationship progressed, Gia shared that she started receiving invitations to join the gatherings where she, Heard, and Musk participated in increasingly controversial activities. When discussing Heard, Gia also said: “Oh boy, she’s actually a complete psycho, and if she hasn’t already, I have no doubt that she will kill someone soon.”

However, it is also worth pointing out that the speculations and accusations made at that time was not proven.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio&’s Connections Help Him Dodge The London Traffic, ‘Speeding Or Jumping The Red Light Wouldn’t Be A Concern’ [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News