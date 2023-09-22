American actress Amber Heard is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She has gained prominence for her roles in movies like “Pineapple Express” (2008), “The Rum Diary” (2011), and “Magic Mike XXL” (2015). However, she is well known for her performance as Mera in DC Extended Universe films.

Being a celebrity, her life has also attracted significant media attention due to her high-profile relationships and legal disputes. In 2017, the actress made headlines when she made shocking allegations against London Fields producers. Scroll down to know more.

Amber Heard asserts that she has fallen victim to s*xual exploitation due to the purported unauthorized utilization of a n*de body double in the movie “London Fields.” In response to a $10 million lawsuit filed against her by producer Christopher Hanley and the production company Nicola Six, Heard claims breach of contract. She allegedly failed to fulfil specific acting obligations, including participating in n*de scenes.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hanley has lodged accusations against Amber Heard, asserting that she breached her publicity contract by declining to attend the 2015 Toronto Film Festival premiere of the unreleased film. However, Heard filed a counter-complaint against Hanley and his wife Roberta. She alleges that unapproved n*de scenes were included in the movie’s final “Producers cut” without her consent.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Heard’s lawyers state, “This case shines a spotlight on the dark underbelly of Hollywood. Amber Heard is the latest victim of this lascivious and s*xploitive couple. A rising film star, Heard agreed to play the lead in the motion picture entitled London Fields, based on Martin Amis’s novel. After reading the script, she insisted on specific restrictions regarding n*dity and s*x scenes in the film as a condition for agreeing to appear. Hanley … expressly agreed to Heard’s terms, and they were memorialized in the Nudity Rider to her contract.”

Amber Heard revealed that she had discussions with director Matthew Cullen, a defendant in the lawsuit. She discussed her limitations regarding s*x scenes, and Cullen’s “Director’s cut” reportedly adhered to their agreement. However, when Christopher Hanley assumed control and crafted a “Producers cut,” unauthorized s*xual content and scenes were purportedly incorporated without her consent.

“The Hanleys also caused to be filmed secretly several additional n*de and s*x scenes with a body double for Heard and included them in the ‘Producer’s Cut’ — also in violation of the N*dity Rider,” states the cross-complaint. “The secret filming of this body double footage was not on the schedule that had been provided to Heard and was shot with a skeleton crew only after Heard had completed filming and had left the set. The body double footage included an explicit pornographic s*x scene that Heard would never have agreed to do herself … The body double footage was designed and intended to leave anyone who saw the images with the distinct impression that it was Heard.”

Reportedly, the controversial scene featuring a “p*rnographic” body double included a female police officer, a female detainee positioned on the car hood, and the involvement of a police baton. The original complaint filed by Nicola Six alleged that Heard “falsely claimed to Nicola Six that she had not contractually agreed to allow the use of n*dity in the Picture.”

In her counter-complaint, Amber Heard additionally alleges that Christopher Hanley insisted on receiving “continuity photos” of her throughout filming to maintain consistent makeup continuity from one scene to another. The cross-complaint read, “Such photos can include various states of undress during wardrobe changes. Hanley had no legitimate business purpose to have such photographs after filming was concluded, and the Hanleys had and have no rights to use such photographs for any proper purpose after filming ended. The Hanleys’ prurient interest in exploiting Heard — both on and off camera — speaks volumes about their values.”

Heard had filed a counterclaim alleging breach of contract, misappropriation of the right of publicity, invasion of privacy through the public disclosure of private information, fraud, and deceit, among other charges. Her legal action sought compensatory and punitive damages and a permanent injunction to prevent the distribution of the particular version of “London Fields.”

