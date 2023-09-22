Italian model Vittoria Ceretti is currently at the Milan Fashion Week, and she’s not only setting the ramp on fire but also the other events she’s attending there. The beauty – who is rumoured to be dating Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, is a fashionista and tends to make heads turn and jaws drop when even she decides she wants to make the world go gaga over her looks.

The fashion model – who has a 1.5 million Instagram following, recently stepped out in Milan dressed in a sheer ensemble that left nothing to the imagination. Scroll down to check out the look. Warning: It has the model flashing her assets.

Vittoria Ceretti recently attended the launch of the Luigi & Iango Unveiled Exhibition at the Palazzo Reale, looking ravishing in a raunchy sheer ensemble. At the event – which was held during the Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged girlfriend flaunted not only her b**b and cleav*ge but t*tties too as she went braless in a black racy gown that left nothing to the imagination.

Vittoria Ceretti paired her long-sleeved sheer top – which had her bre*sts on display as well as flaunted her abs, with a sleek high-waisted midaxi skirt. The skirt, which featured a layered, overlaid slit, featuring a single red flower holding the fold together. Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged love interest completed her look with a pair of sparkling strappy stilettos, a simple black handbag and red earrings to match the flower.

As for her hair and makeup, the raven-haired beauty opted for her glossy strands to flow freely down her shoulder with a centre parting, keeping the locks away from her face. Her makeup consisted of heavy kohl and mascara to make her green eyes pop and a creamy lip shade to add a hint of pink. The shimmer on her cheeks surely made her sparkle.

Check out Vittoria Ceretti flaunting her t*ttie and abs here:

What are your thoughts on this 1000% NSFW look Vittoria Ceretti slayed in at the Milan Fashion Week? Let us know in the comments.

