Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most famous names in Bollywood and is known for her ‘Dabangg’ attitude among fans. The actress debuted opposite one of the biggest Khans in the industry, Salman Khan, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. On to the series of new events, Sonakshi is giving a glimpse of her Mumbai abode, which has earthy and minimalistic tones and gives an HD view of the Bandra-Worli sea link and with a view like that, one would never want to leave their house. Haha! Scroll below to take a look.

Sonakshi enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 27 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek of her luxurious lifestyle on the platform, and we love her aesthetically pleasing feed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Architectural Digest took to their Instagram handle and shared pictures and videos of Sonakshi Sinha’s new Mumbai abode; take a look:

Earthy, Minimalistic tones –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest India (@archdigestindia)

The 4000 square feet house screams luxury yet a minimalistic approach towards interior design. The subtle art on the walls with bold and eye-soothing colours will immediately make you more calm and comfortable, and we love the intricate details on her chic choice of furniture. Sonakshi Sinha, really thought through the interiors of her new apartment.

A Walk-In Wardrobe With Bandra-Worli Sea Link View –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest India (@archdigestindia)

The Dabangg actress transformed a four-bedroom house into a 1-BHK with a spacious yoga studio, a dressing room and a breathtakingly beautiful walk-in wardrobe with a Bandra-Worli sea link view. What else does one need to live in Mumbai, right?

A Soul-Calming Bedroom –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest India (@archdigestindia)

The entire house has terracotta hues, along with her bedroom and living room. The bedroom has a Japanese platform bed with contemporary decor and beautifully placed furniture. The house radiates a soul-calming feminine energy, which is like a dream come true.

What are your thoughts on Sonakshi Sinha’s new luxurious abode in Mumbai? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Aashram Fame Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In A S*xy Saree With A Cleav*ge Exposing Blouse, Proving Herself As The Undisputed Queen Serving Sensuality Of Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News