Sunny Deol is currently basking in the glory of Gadar 2’s success. The actor who made his debut with the 1983 film Betaab has always been a national treasure for his rocking dialogues. Be it Balwant Rai Ke Kutton or Tareekh Pe Tareekh. It was once that even Salman Khan tried to mouth his dialogue in the typical Sunny style. And while the Tiger actor did so, Sunny Paaji tried his hands at a Chulbul Pandey dialogue.

It was a thrilling cross-over to watch as Salman slipped into a character from Sunny paaji’s film while the latter turned Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg. In an epic dialogue battle of sorts, both the superstars tried to nail each other’s dialogues and deliver them with perfection.

In a viral video shared by an Instagram handle no.1dialogue1, Sunny Deol is seen having a gala time on one of the episodes of Bigg Boss (one of the previous seasons). While the Gadar actor roars, “Sudhar Jaao, warna agar hum sudhaarne par utar aao to bahut nuqsaan ho jaayega,” audience hail him and cheer for him.

Sunny Deol’s thunderous voice is next met by Salman Khan, who mouths, Paaji’s famous dialogue but fumbles, saying, “Utaar ke phenk do ye vardi aur pehen lo balwant rai ke naam ka patta apne gale mein. Balwant Rai Ke kutton.”

Netizens had superb reactions to this video. A user wrote, “Bollywood Ka Tiger Salman Khan.” Another comment read, “Sher ki dahad ke samne sare fail Hain best Sani paji.” A third comment read, “Sunny deol is best dailouge.” Another fan echoed the same thought and wrote, “No one can beat sunny deol.”

A fan reacted to the cross-over saying, “confusion hai confusion hai, solution kuch pta nhi.” A comment read, “Salman bhay apke bas me nahi hai,” while another commenr said, “Salman bhai jaan tiger abhi zinda hai.”

An Instagram user compared the two dialogue deliveries and wrote, “Hands down, Salman’s voice is deeper and heavier, sounds like a roar but Sunny’s expression is just so terrifying.” And surprisingly, there was a Shah Rukh Khan fan in the comments section who wrote, “SRK ki to bas Don wali devil laugh hi kafi hai.”

A comment read, “Of course sunny paji ye aavaz kudrat ne khano ko sayad nahi di,” while a fan declared, “Indian Cinema ka Babbar Sher Sunny Paji!!”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by no.1 dialogue1 (@no.1dialogue1)

Who, according to you, won this dialogue battle? Let us know in the comments section below. For the unversed, Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, worked together in a film called Jeet, which was a love triangle with Karisma Kapoor playing the female lead.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

