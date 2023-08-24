Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have raised the bar this year with a glimpse of the much-hyped YRF Spy Universe in Pathaan. Now, post the release of Tiger 3, the two superstars will gear up for the much-awaited film everyone has been waiting for – Tiger Vs Pathaan, a film starring the two Khans. A film that has been a dream for their fans and a film that will begin another era in Hindi Cinema for sure.

The much-awaited action film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand once he wraps Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Now, reports suggest that Salman and Shah Rukh have already allotted their dates to shoot the first leg of their much-awaited collaboration.

Details for the opening scene of Tiger Vs Pathaan have also been leaked. Reports suggest that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will have a massive face-off, paving way for a grand Spy Universe, which has been Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra’s dream for quite some time now.

A source close to the film revealed details about the opening scene to Mid-Day. The report says, “If things go as planned, the shoot will go on from February till May, with parts of it being shot at huge sets across studios in Mumbai. Siddharth apparently plans to kick off the shoot with a dramatic confrontation scene between Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and Salman’s Tiger, which will capture the film’s essence. The two superstars have already given bulk dates for the first leg.”

Currently, Aditya Chopra is working with Sridhar Raghavan to finish the script of the film as soon as possible. While Siddharth Anand, the director, is wrapping up his current flick Fighter quickly, Aditya Chopra is utilising that time to finalise all the technical aspects of Tiger Vs Pathaan. The film needs to go on the floor next year, it seems, and everyone is keen to finish all the pre-production work as soon as possible.

For the unversed, Tiger Vs Pathaan will embark on a new journey of franchise films in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan, being joined by Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War to bring an extravagant Spy Universe to Indian Cinema as big as Hollywood’s Avengers with the biggest of the stars coming together to lead a franchise.

Alia Bhatt has reportedly been roped to lead a female spy film for this universe while Jr NTR is on board to fight Hrithik Roshan in War 2, which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

