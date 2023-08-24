Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 has won hearts, assuring the superstar’s comeback after a year of continuous flops at the Box Office. The film, helmed by director Amit Rai, is based on a mature subject that involves s*x education, a subject considered a taboo to talk about forget dealing and discussing. The film was received with the same awkwardness by the censor board, who suggested 27 cuts to the film.

While the team fought for the film to be presented to the audiences intact, they had to bow down to the censor board’s demands. But fans can now rejoice as the current reports state that the Oh My God sequel will be dropping on OTT platforms inclusive of the censor board cuts!

OMG 2’s director Amit Rai has confirmed in a recent interview that the version that will be released on OTT will be inclusive of all the scenes which were removed from the film by the censor board in order to retain a theatrical release. These included various scenes around s*x education.

While talking to PTI, Rai said, “We have decided that we will show the original film (on streaming), a film that the censor never wanted people to see, but… The public has seen the film and given their verdict. If the censor board doesn’t understand it, what do we say?”

For the unversed, OMG 2 was provided an Adult Certificate by the censor board, barring teenagers, who were the main target audience for the film, from watching it. Even the actor who plays Pankaj Tripathi‘s son in the film could not watch it in theatres due to the A certificate. Later, even Akshay Kumar took a sly dig at the censor board, saying, “The funny thing is that this is the first adult film which is made for teenagers.”

Talking about the elaborate cuts on the film, director Amit Rai in his interview with PTI said, “We were heartbroken because we made the film for everyone to watch, now that cannot happen. We begged them to give us a U/A certificate (children below 12 years of age can watch a film under parental guidance) but they didn’t. We tried to convince them till the very end… But then they walked some distance, we walked some distance. The film has been released with modifications…”

But despite the cuts, OMG 2 was appreciated for the narrative and people were excited and curious to know why such a film would be given an A certificate and had to go through so many cuts. Now that the film is releasing uncut on OTT, it sure will grab more attention.

