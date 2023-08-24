Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who had allegedly said yes to starring as Sita in Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana, is not a part of the film anymore. It was previously reported that actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the character of Lord Ram while superstar Yash is in talks to play the role of Raavan. As per the source’ “Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are working slowly and super steady towards the big project Ramayana. The makers are in no hurry and taking enough time before every step they finalize. There were speculations about Ranbir Kapoor which is true.

The source had also said, “They are just working on Ravana and for that, Yash has undergone multiple look tests recently. The finalization of Yash is yet to be decided. The casting of Sita and Hanuman will take some time, a few months for sure. The makers do not want any stone unturned. They want to make a solid project and they are okay spending a few years for the same.”

Now, Pinkvilla reported that a source has revealed that Alia has decided to let go of the highly-anticipated film due to date issues. The portal quoted the source as saying, “As far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt – who was approached for the project – is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues.”

Though the Ramayana team was supposed to start shooting this year from December, it seems the process will get delayed as the three-part film is still in the pre-production stage. The source added, “It’s understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace.”

As soon as the reports of Alia moving out of the film surfaced online, netizens started coming up with their own choices and most of them want actress Sai Pallavi to portray the character of Sita. One user said, “We want Sai pallavi as Sita,” while another wrote, “Okay now take sai pallavi.” A third comment read, “Good she doesn’t suit as Sita anyways…Sai pallavi or Kiara please”. One netizen said, “Sai pallavi as sita and ranbir as ram are interesting choices to say the least.” Another one commented, “My Ram and Sita suggestion would be saurabh Raj Jain as Ram and Sai pallavi as Sita! Idk I jst feel they would have been perfect for this role!”

My Ram and Sita suggestion would be saurabh Raj Jain as Ram and Sai pallavi as Sita! Idk I jst feel they would have been perfect for this role! — JustAnotherIntrovert (@JustToshiiii16) May 10, 2023

We want Sai pallavi as Sita https://t.co/WTJqky1gfj — rué (@badtamizdill) August 23, 2023

Good she doesn’t suit as Sita anyways

Sai pallavi or Kiara please — Sim (@mostlySim) August 23, 2023

Sai pallavi as Sita ??

No one can be a better choice for sure . — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, due to the shift in timeline, directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udhyawar and producers Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra hope to be on floors with Ramayana in mid-2024.

