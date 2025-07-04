It has been a disappointing start for Metro In Dino at the Indian box office. Despite the positive critic reviews, Anurag Basu’s romantic musical drama could not drive the audience to the theatres. The multi-starrer featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and others could not enter the top 10 opening days of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 early trends!

Metro In Dino Day 1 Early Estimates

The buzz is ridiculously low, although the trailer was well-received. Metro In Dino has made an underwhelming start at the box office. As per early trends, Anurag Basu’s film earned about 3-4 crores on day 1.

Metro In Dino failed to enter the top 10 opening days in Bollywood. It needed a minimum of 5.78 crores to steal the last spot from Deva. However, it lagged behind by a considerable margin.

Check out the top 10 openers of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 10.70 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.20 crores Deva – 5.78 crores

In fact, a film featuring renowned actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Anupam Kher, among others, could not even surpass Maa, which was solely shouldered by Kajol and made an opening of 4.93 crores in India.

Metro In Dino vs Anurag Basu’s last theatrical opening

Anurag Basu’s last theatrical release was Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos. The 2017 musical adventure comedy-drama garnered 8.57 crores on its first day. In comparison, Metro In Dino has raked in less than half the collections.

The musical romantic drama is facing competition from Maa, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Housefull 5. It is now to be seen whether the good word-of-mouth on Saturday and Sunday will lead to conversion.

