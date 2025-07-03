Metro In Dino, starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Sara Ali Khan, is finally going to see the light of day tomorrow, on July 4. With such a strong star cast and the goodwill of the predecessor, the film was expected to open well at the Indian box office, but unfortunately, the picture is not looking good. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Positive reception to the trailer

The musical romantic drama brings back the maverick filmmaker, Anurag Basu, after Ludo (2020). Known for his unique and interesting storytelling style, Basu promises a heartwarming tale of relationships with his next. The film’s trailer received mostly positive reactions from viewers and had the Anurag Basu stamp all over it.

Suffers due to underwhelming promotions

Apart from the positive response to the trailer, Metro In Dino also has the padding of being a spiritual sequel to Life In A… Metro. This sequel factor will definitely help the film garner initial momentum, but that’s not enough. Considering such a strong cast, the film should have been promoted well on the ground as well as on social media, but that didn’t happen. It lagged behind in creating awareness among the broader section of the audience.

Metro In Dino is likely to suffer due to multiple films running alongside

From Bollywood, Metro In Dino is the only major release hitting theatres tomorrow. But it won’t have a smooth ride as its targeted urban audience will have multiple options to choose from. From Hollywood, Jurassic World Rebirth is releasing tomorrow. Also, Sitaare Zameen Par and F1 are doing well with the urban audience.

Day 1 box office prediction of Metro In Dino

On the whole, the Bollywood romantic drama had the potential to register a good start on day 1 but now, it is looking forward for an underwhelming start of 5-7 crore net at the Indian box office. This will be lower than Anurag Basu’s last theatrical release, Jagga Jasoos, which opened at 8.57 crore net in 2017. However, considering the track record of Basu, the film might grow over the weekend with positive word-of-mouth coming into play.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

