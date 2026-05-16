“Mahabharat ki ladai ke 14ve din Arjun Kashmakash mein the. Ek din pehle beta khoya tha apna aur saamne khade the Guru Dronacharya aur Arjun ke bete ki maut mein Dronacharya ka bhi haath tha aur Arjun samajh nahi paa rahe the ki apne guru se bhida jaaye ya nahi. Aur phir dharam karam aur kartavya mein Arjun ne yuddh ka kartavya nibhaya aur apne Guru se lad gaya. Hum manushya jhandu prasad hai, dharm karte hain karm choot jata hai, karm karte hain dharm chhoot jaata hai, kartavya tak to kabhi baat hi nahi pahunchti!” Saif Ali Khan’s SHO Pawan Malik explains the law of duty and righteousness in one of the scenes of Kartavya!

Does SHO Pawan Malik Resolve The Duty Dilemma?

SHO Pawan Malik faces the dilemma Arjuna faced in the Mahabharata, in almost 24 hours with two of his biggest confidantes standing across him – his father and his colleague, played by Zakir Khan and Sanjay Mishra respectively. Now, before we discuss and decode this end, let me warn you that this will reveal the entire climax and suspense of the film.

If you plan to watch Kartavya, please go back and watch the film and then come back here for this discussion. Otherwise, you will not understand the major things, because I cannot discuss the entire story here, and you will also get to know the final act, which is such a lost bet. So, to warn you again, I would suggest you not read further if you have not watched the film yet.

Director Pulkit built a very raw and intriguing world with Saif Ali Khan, an SHO in Jhamli, being given the task of escorting a journalist to her home. But things take a huge turn when the journalist is killed by a 16-year-old boy despite the police protection! The story unfolds and dives into molestation by Godmen, their abuse of power, and people’s blind faith on these Godmen. The story crosses paths with caste-based honor killings.

Amidst all of these layers stands Saif Ali Khan’s character SHO Pawan Malik, who finally finds out that two of his closest people betrayed him – his father Harihar and his colleague Ashok. Because of Harihar, Pawan loses his brother and his wife, since they are brutally killed by Harihar. The final betrayal comes with Ashok, being connected to not one but two betrayals.

SHO Pawan Malik’s colleague, Ashok (Sanjay Mishra), hides his absconding brother and his wife at his place, so that they could be killed by Pawan’s father Harihar and the people of Panchayat. On the other hand, Ashok joins hands with the Godman Anand Shri, played by Saurabh Dwivedi.

If you have watched the film, you know that Anand Shri was responsible for the journalist’s murder, and he used a juvenile boy to kill her! The boy, who is abused in Anand Shri’s Aashram, did it in exchange for his freedom, and he confesses the same to SHO Pawan Malik. Pawan makes sure that the boy is rescued from the state because he is also aware that he cannot fight an entire corrupt system.

But finally, when the boy gets killed after Ashok betrays, Saif Ali Khan’s SHO Pawan chooses the path of duty. Duty of the battlefield! He makes sure to avenge the death of his brother by killing his father, and the death of the young boy by killing Ashok!

Why Did Saif Ali Khan’s SHO Pawan Not Kill Anand Shri?

However, Saif Ali Khan did not kill Anand Shri, played by Saurabh Dwivedi. He just hands over the evidence against the God-man. While this might seem like an unjustified climax for some, it was the only option! A police officer cannot fight an entire corrupt system. He knew Anand Shri was too powerful, and killing him was something that would have been too unreal!

Instead, who chooses to walk on the line of duty towards his own and avenge the death of his close ones, just like Arjun chose to fight his own brothers and Guru Dronacharya in the Mahabharata,and his decisions blur the lines between righteousness (Dharma) and duty (Kartavya).

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Must Read: Kartavya Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Is So Flawless In A Flawed Film That I Can’t Stop Admiring Him – This Could Have Been Two Brilliant Short Films!

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