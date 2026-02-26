Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, has failed to leave any mark at the Indian box office. Released amid low buzz, the film started its run with dismal collections and didn’t pick up any momentum thereafter. As a result, despite carrying the sequel factor, it posted poor earnings, though it scored much higher than the first installment. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The Hindi crime thriller was released theatrically on February 6. It received mixed reviews from critics, unlike Vadh, which was unanimously praised. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it had an ordinary word of mouth, leading to a lack of urgency at ticket windows. It had a chance to work with strong word of mouth, but the film couldn’t deliver the required content.

How much did Vadh 2 earn at the Indian box office?

Vadh 2 opened at just 50 lakh and, over its lifetime run, the film multiplied its opening-day collection by slightly over 7 times. As per the final collection update, the film earned a dismal 3.83 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals a gross collection of 4.51 crore. Compared to part one’s 60 lakh, the sequel made 538.33% higher earnings, but it’s of no use.

Box office verdict of Vadh 2

Vadh 2 was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it earned 3.83 crore net, thus recovering only 38.3% of the budget. It concluded with a deficit of 6.17 crore or 61.7%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, the film secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 3.83 crore

Recovery – 38.3%

Deficit – 6.17 crore

Deficit%- 61.7%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The Vadh sequel is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. It was distributed by Pen Marudhar in India. The film will be streaming online on Netflix, expectedly in April.

