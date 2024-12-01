An artist’s journey in the entertainment industry is often filled with many rejections that fans are unaware of. Bollywood actress Patralekhaa, who is married to actor Rajkummar Rao, recently shared one such rejection she faced in her career. The actress is known for her powerful performances in films like CityLights.

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, she shared her experience auditioning for Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. It has launched the careers of many actors. However, Patralekhaa’s attempt to get a spot in the franchise’s second movie did not go through, and she was given this information by director Luv Ranjan himself.

Patralekhaa Felt Bad On Missing Out On Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

In 2015, when Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was in the pre-production stage, Patralekhaa auditioned for one of the new roles introduced in the sequel. The film, a follow-up to the 2011 hit, required fresh faces alongside the returning cast. Confident in her audition, Patralekhaa felt she had a good chance of securing the part. Her hopes must have soared when Luv Ranjan invited her to his office.

Recalling the day, Patralekhaa shared how she put her best foot forward, dressing for what she believed would be a happy occasion. However, the reality was different from what she wanted. In a one-on-one meeting, Luv Ranjan delivered the heartbreaking news to her with a straightforward remark: “Yaar, yeh jaane de” (Let this one go).

She further revealed how she felt upset at that very moment. “He sat me down and no one was there, it was just me and him. In my mind, I thought that he will break the good news and people will come in with flowers, chocolates, and cakes. He said, ‘Yaar, yeh jaane de (Let this one go)’. At that moment, I felt really bad and thought, ‘How can he just call me and say no to my face, its not cool’,” Patralekhaa recalled.

However, later, Patralekhaa realized the respect and clarity with which Luv handled the situation. She also recalled that Luv Ranjan promised to work with her on a future project. Earlier this year, the actress worked in Wild Wild Punjab, a movie produced by Luv Films.

