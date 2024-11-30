Kay Kay Menon is considered one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. Having ruled the hearts of cinephiles for over two decades, Menon has ruled the OTT segment this year with roles in Shekhar Home, Murshid, and now Citadel: Honey Bunny. A seasoned performer with an illustrious career, Menon has consistently defied the odds in an industry believed to promote glamour over raw talent.

He is an actor who had no connection to the industry but made it big. In a recent interview, he offered his insights on the old-age debate of Nepotism, which continues to divide the Indian film industry and fans. In this regard, Menon offered his candid perspective, encouraging talented actors to work hard.

Kay Kay Menon says Nepotism is standard in every field

As per the Times of India, Kay Kay Menon shared his remarks on Nepotism. He believes that it is not just restricted to Bollywood but takes place everywhere. Every parent will want their heir to move the legacy forward if it is a business. Therefore, he believes there is no harm in an actor or producer trying to give their son or daughter chances.

“Nepotism is normal in any field, whether in films or other business. Films are not public service. Just like in a family business, the son or daughter takes over the father’s business, every established actor will want that his son or daughter also be a part of the film world”, Menon said. He further explained how talent and hard work take one far in their career. As a self-made actor, he never had any shortages of roles, thanks to his talent and continuous work.

“I came from a completely non-filmy background, and though it took some time to settle, eventually, I got appreciated for my work. I enjoy my work now, so things fell in place.” Menon said. He also expressed his gratitude for getting good roles and the fact that he was able to make the best out of it. Menon also revealed that he would quit acting the day he stopped enjoying it.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Is Andaz Apna Apna Getting A Sequel? All We Know So Far As Director Rajkumar Santoshi Confirms Development Of Adaa Apni Apni

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News