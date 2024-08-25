Bollywood can be a dark place when it comes to attacks, trolls and unnecessary slamming. A topic that has been constantly being discussed in Bollywood is nepotism. In fact, star kids and actors with a privileged background have always been attacked for their nepotistic links except the brother Ayushmann & Aparshakti Khurana!

Aparshakti, who made his debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, has surprisingly never been criticized for his nepotistic links for being Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the actor took this applaud with gratitude and was elated that this shows his hard work was appraised.

Reacting to why Aparshakti Khurana did not have to bear the nepotism tag despite being Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother, the Stree 2 actor said, “The reason for that is that when I did my first film, I did it for 5 minutes. And after that, for 10 minutes, for 15 minutes, for 20 minutes, for 20 to 30 minutes, So, when I didn’t take that journey, that in my first film, I was announced as one of the great actors, or I got a cover from a big magazine, or something like that.”

The actor further says, “This journey was a long journey, a difficult journey. And the amazing thing is that, you tell me, that people don’t count me in that nepotism bracket. So, because it’s a long journey, because it’s a difficult journey. Even now, even after 8 years, people see me and say, you’re getting respect. You’re getting respect by doing this kind of work.”

“So, no one has done it before; no one has done it later. So, maybe that’s why my name doesn’t get dragged in it. I’m very happy that my name doesn’t get dragged into it. Even if it takes so many years, it’s okay. It’s a very satisfying job, actually,” concluded the actor.

Interestingly, when asked if there is a collaboration on cards with Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti admits that he would love to do a comedy film with him. Meanwhile, Ayushmann is all set to enter the horror-comedy Universe with Vampires of Vijaynagar, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

